CPM, TDP protest against collection of garbage fee

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The council meeting of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) held on Saturday witnessed a high drama with the CPM and opposition TDP protesting against the garbage collection fee of Rs 120 from individual houses and Rs 150 to Rs 15,000 from commercial establishments per month.

CPM corporator B Satya Babu said it is the responsibility of the municipal corporation to collect garbage from every household and transport it to the dumping yard and dispose of it. At a time when the people are facing a tough time due to the pandemic, the State government is trying to add even more burden by levying taxes on basic civic services.

The State government has failed to collect funds from the Centre, due to which it is depending on commoners to meet its financial needs, Satya Babu said. During the course of the meeting, the TDP and CPM corporators boycotted question hour expressing their dissatisfaction over not putting public issues on the agenda and insisted the council allow media representatives into the council session.

TDP corporator J Sambasiva Rao accused the ruling party of interfering with the rights of members and the council was discussing issues without considering their questions. “The authorities are acting without knowing the law and in return counter-attacking if questions are raised on a particular issue. As per the law, each member has the right to ask three questions. The mayor dismissed the discussion on other questions, saying only one question was allowed,” he said.

At the meeting, the TDP corporators questioned the ruling party to provide the details of those who need to pay Rs 50,000 and above to the VMC and about the TIDCO housing beneficiaries. With the situation going out of control, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi suspended TDP corporator and floor leader N Bala Swamy. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao who also participated in the meeting alleged that the previous government had diverted the funds given by the Central government.