One dies as bikes collide in Krishna district's Nagayalanka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A motorcyclist died after being hit by another bike at T Kothapalem village in Nagayalanka mandal on Sunday afternoon. According to Nagayalanka police, the deceased was identified as Kavuri Sivanageswara Rao, a resident of Nagayalanka.

The accident happened when he was heading home after finishing work at his agricultural fields in Chinna Kammavari Palem. He was severely injured and was admitted to a nearby government hospital. He took his last breath while taking treatment. A case has been registered and the other person has been taken into custody.