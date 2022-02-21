STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One dies as bikes collide in Krishna district's Nagayalanka

The accident happened when he was heading home after finishing work at his agricultural fields in Chinna Kammavari Palem.

Published: 21st February 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A motorcyclist died after being hit by another bike at T Kothapalem village in Nagayalanka mandal on Sunday afternoon. According to Nagayalanka police, the deceased was identified as Kavuri Sivanageswara Rao, a resident of Nagayalanka.

The accident happened when he was heading home after finishing work at his agricultural fields in Chinna Kammavari Palem. He was severely injured  and was admitted to a nearby government hospital. He took his last breath while taking treatment. A case has been registered and the other person has been taken into custody.

