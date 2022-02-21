STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

With drop in COVID cases, officials of Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple resume Nitya Annadanam

The EO said the new building near Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam will be readied by next year, where the Prasadam Potu and Annadanam kitchen would come up.

Published: 21st February 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a drop in new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) authorities have resumed Nitya Annadanam on the second floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam on Sunday.

The decision to provide food to devotees was taken at a recent board meeting held under the chairmanship of temple trust board chairman Paila Somi Naidu and executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha.

In order to facilitate the devotees visiting the temple, the officials concerned have made minor modifications on the second floor of the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam, which is divided into two dining halls, so that the devotee rush can be controlled. Each dining hall can accommodate around 300 devotees in a batch. 

According to the temple officials, around 2,000 devotees utilised the Nitya Annadanam facility on Sunday and told that plans are afoot to provide food to 5,000 devotees per day. The EO said the new building near Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam will be readied by next year, where the Prasadam Potu and Annadanam kitchen would come up.

The EO further said that Maha Shivaratri celebration will be held atop Indrakeeladri from February 26 to March 6 on a grand note. She said the temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the festival and urged devotees to follow social distancing and other Covid-19 safety protocol during their visit to the temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Nitya Annadanam COVID19 Coronavirus Kanaka Durga temple
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp