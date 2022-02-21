With drop in COVID cases, officials of Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple resume Nitya Annadanam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a drop in new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) authorities have resumed Nitya Annadanam on the second floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam on Sunday.

The decision to provide food to devotees was taken at a recent board meeting held under the chairmanship of temple trust board chairman Paila Somi Naidu and executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha.

In order to facilitate the devotees visiting the temple, the officials concerned have made minor modifications on the second floor of the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam, which is divided into two dining halls, so that the devotee rush can be controlled. Each dining hall can accommodate around 300 devotees in a batch.

According to the temple officials, around 2,000 devotees utilised the Nitya Annadanam facility on Sunday and told that plans are afoot to provide food to 5,000 devotees per day. The EO said the new building near Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam will be readied by next year, where the Prasadam Potu and Annadanam kitchen would come up.

The EO further said that Maha Shivaratri celebration will be held atop Indrakeeladri from February 26 to March 6 on a grand note. She said the temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the festival and urged devotees to follow social distancing and other Covid-19 safety protocol during their visit to the temple.