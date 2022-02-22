Man runs drug store without permit, jailed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A resident of Nuzvid town who was caught running a pharmacy without necessary permissions from the Drug Control and Administration (DCA) officials was sentenced to four-year jail term and a fine of `1.2 lakh on Monday.

DCA assistant director P Kiran Kumar said, a surprise raid was conducted by DCA officials in 2010. The accused trader­—Narkedamilli Satya Nookaraju—was then caught red-handed operating a medical store in Nuzvid town without necessary permissions. The then inspector K Dasu registered a case against him and seized the store.

Machilipatnam’s first additional district and sessions court magistrate pronounced the judgement after examining documents submitted by the officials.