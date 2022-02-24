Universities given nod to reschedule convocations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, also the Chancellor of State universities, separately met five vice-chancellors, at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday and discussed with them the various aspects related to the day-to-day administration of their respective varsities.

The V-Cs were asked to hold convocations on a regular basis by duly following the Covid-19 precautions.

Later, in an interaction with the V-Cs, Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia informed them that the Governor desires that the institutions, which were asked earlier to postpone their convocations due to the pandemic, may now re-schedule the event next month.