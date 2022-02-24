STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Use opportunities to revive India’s glory in science: Professor

As an interesting activity, the Jana Viganana Vedika (JVV) made students walk barefoot on broken glass pieces with the objective to build self-confidence in them. 

Published: 24th February 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Viganana Vedika made students walk barefoot on broken glass pieces with an objective to build self-confidence in them at the event in SPA. (Photo | EPS,P Ravindra Babu)

Jana Viganana Vedika made students walk barefoot on broken glass pieces with an objective to build self-confidence in them at the event in SPA. (Photo | EPS,P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the second day of the week-long Science festival, guest speaker AP Academy of Sciences Honorary Secretary Professor MV Basaveswara Rao called on the young minds to use the opportunities available for innovations as they are capable of bringing back the glory of India in science.

The second day of the Science Week Festival held at the School of Planning and Architecture kick-started with the theme “Annals of Science”. 

Professor Rao presented a lecture on “Indian Science: Source of inspiration for inventions and advancement”. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the significance of the scientific discoveries in Chemistry in day-to-day life as well as for the overall growth of the nation.

He explained to the participants how ancient universities like Takshashila and Nalanda along with the contributions of the ancient Indian scientists and philosophers like Aryabhata, Chanakya, Sushruta and Bhaskaracharya were instrumental in making India a “Vishwaguru” in that era. 

“From the times of Pancha Siddhanta and Brihat Samhita to the more recent space exploration and missile technology, India can boast of its rich scientific heritage as well as new technological achievements,” the Professor said.

He also gave an overview of the accomplishments and related discoveries of great scientists like Jagdish Chandra Bose, Sir CV Raman, Vikram Sarabhai, APJ Abdul Kalam, Har Gobind Khurana, etc. 

Moreover, the use of chemistry in the fields of medicine, energy, food, agriculture etc. were also explained, and the evolution of ‘Green Chemistry’ and its advancement for a more sustainable future was highlighted. 

As an interesting activity, the Jana Viganana Vedika (JVV) made students walk barefoot on broken glass pieces with the objective to build self-confidence in them. BJP state chief Somu Veerraju visited the festival and examined the prototypes of various missiles of DRDO kept on display and called on the students to visit the festival and have a glimpse of the models. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP Academy Professor MV Basaveswara Rao Science Week Festival Annals of Science Nalanda Takshashila Bhaskaracharya Chanakya Aryabhata Vishwaguru APJ Abdul Kalam Vikram Sarabhai DRDO
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp