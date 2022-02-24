Use opportunities to revive India’s glory in science: Professor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the second day of the week-long Science festival, guest speaker AP Academy of Sciences Honorary Secretary Professor MV Basaveswara Rao called on the young minds to use the opportunities available for innovations as they are capable of bringing back the glory of India in science.

The second day of the Science Week Festival held at the School of Planning and Architecture kick-started with the theme “Annals of Science”.

Professor Rao presented a lecture on “Indian Science: Source of inspiration for inventions and advancement”. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the significance of the scientific discoveries in Chemistry in day-to-day life as well as for the overall growth of the nation.

He explained to the participants how ancient universities like Takshashila and Nalanda along with the contributions of the ancient Indian scientists and philosophers like Aryabhata, Chanakya, Sushruta and Bhaskaracharya were instrumental in making India a “Vishwaguru” in that era.

“From the times of Pancha Siddhanta and Brihat Samhita to the more recent space exploration and missile technology, India can boast of its rich scientific heritage as well as new technological achievements,” the Professor said.

He also gave an overview of the accomplishments and related discoveries of great scientists like Jagdish Chandra Bose, Sir CV Raman, Vikram Sarabhai, APJ Abdul Kalam, Har Gobind Khurana, etc.

Moreover, the use of chemistry in the fields of medicine, energy, food, agriculture etc. were also explained, and the evolution of ‘Green Chemistry’ and its advancement for a more sustainable future was highlighted.

As an interesting activity, the Jana Viganana Vedika (JVV) made students walk barefoot on broken glass pieces with the objective to build self-confidence in them. BJP state chief Somu Veerraju visited the festival and examined the prototypes of various missiles of DRDO kept on display and called on the students to visit the festival and have a glimpse of the models.