1k students attend Science Week Day-3

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 1,000 students from various schools in and around the city thronged the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) on Thursday, to participate in lectures, hands-on activities, magic shows as well as scientific demonstrations and exhibitions being organised as part of the Science Week Festival “Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate”.

The third day of the fest started with theme “Milestones of Modern S&T” and lecture on “Five Decades of Indian Space Programme” by the Guest Speaker Dr P Gopikrishna, Group Director, ISRO, Sriharikota. Addressing the gathering, Gopikrishna gave a brief introduction of the core areas of Indian Space Programmes like Satellite Communication, Disaster Management, Earth Observation and Space Science and Planetary Exploration. Technological advancements and projects with various stages of development at ISRO were explained by showcasing the evolution of various satellites.