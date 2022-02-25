STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

1k students attend Science Week Day-3

Technological advancements  and projects with various stages of development at ISRO were explained by showcasing the evolution of  various satellites.

Published: 25th February 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

Representational image (Express Illustrations | Somyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 1,000 students from various schools in and around the city thronged the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) on Thursday, to participate in lectures, hands-on activities, magic shows as well as scientific demonstrations and exhibitions being organised as part of the Science Week Festival “Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate”. 

The third day of the fest started with theme “Milestones of Modern S&T” and lecture on “Five Decades of Indian Space Programme” by the Guest Speaker Dr P Gopikrishna, Group Director, ISRO, Sriharikota. Addressing the gathering, Gopikrishna gave a brief introduction of the core areas of Indian Space Programmes like Satellite Communication, Disaster Management, Earth Observation and Space  Science and Planetary Exploration.  Technological advancements and projects with various stages of development at ISRO were explained by showcasing the evolution of various satellites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp