Centre’s nod to procure pulses in Rabi season

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has agreed to the State government’s request for the implementation of a price support scheme (PSS) for procurement of bengal gram, black gram and green gram in Andhra Pradesh for the Rabi 2021-22 season.

A total of 1,26,270 metric tonnes of bengal gram, 91,475 MT of black gram and 19,632 MT of green gram will be procured for 90 days from the date of procurement to be decided by the state government. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare asked the Central nodal agencies to intimate the date of commencement of the procurement of three pulses for Rabi 2021-22 in AP to it.

Before commencement of procurement, the Central nodal agencies were asked to verify the availability of scientific storage space, as per PSS (Price Support Scheme) guideline, arranged by the state government within normal limits from the procurement centres.

The central nodal agencies were asked to dispose of procured stock strictly as per provisions of prevailing PSS guidelines. They were also asked to ensure procurement of only Fair Average Quality)of pulses from the registered farmers and proper storage thereof. The government, on its part, will provide a revolving fund equivalent to at least 15 per cent of procurement.