Police and SEB destroy 12,524 litres of ID liquor in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing its crackdown on the ID arrack trade, the Krishna District Police along with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials have destroyed 12,524 liters of ID arrack, which was seized over the past few months under 43 police stations across the district.

Disclosing the details after destroying the ID arrack, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said as many as 1,069 cases were booked, 1,372 ID arrack manufacturers and 279 vehicles were seized during the special raids at ID arrack manufacturing units across the district in the last seven months.

“It would not have been possible to eradicate ID arrack from the society without the coordination of all the departments. We will continue our surveillance on habitual offenders. If anyone manufactures ID liquor, illegally transports ID liquor and sells it and the like, he or she will be punished and the Preventive Detention (PD) Act will also be enforced against them”, the SP said.

SEB assistant commissioner Surjit Singh said SEB has been able to curb the smuggling of liquor and sand since its inception and also enforce the PD Act against those who trade in illicit tobacco products, gutka trade, illicit liquor and liquor in the district.

“We will take strict action against anyone involved in such unscrupulous activities in the district in the coming days”, he said. Special Branch DSP Dharmendra, Machilipatnam DSP Masum Bhasha, Traffic DSP Bharat Mataji and others were present.