STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Cops arrest Eight for murder of youth

A murder case of a youngster was solved by the Tiruvuru Police within 36 hours after recovering the body of the deceased. 

Published: 26th February 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only(File Photo)

Image used for representational purposes only(File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A murder case of a youngster was solved by the Tiruvuru Police within 36 hours after recovering the body of the deceased.

Disclosing the case details to the media, Nuzvid DSP B Sreenivasulu said the deceased, identified as Kalyanapu Krishna Chaitanya (26), was killed on February 23.

The accused Munukuntla Srinu (Babu) and seven of his followers were arrested by the police near Vision School on charges of murder on Friday. Police said Srinu and Chaitanya were having money disputes, which was the main reason behind the murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
urder Tiruvuru Police Arrest Money Dispute
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp