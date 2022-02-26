Cops arrest Eight for murder of youth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A murder case of a youngster was solved by the Tiruvuru Police within 36 hours after recovering the body of the deceased.

Disclosing the case details to the media, Nuzvid DSP B Sreenivasulu said the deceased, identified as Kalyanapu Krishna Chaitanya (26), was killed on February 23.

The accused Munukuntla Srinu (Babu) and seven of his followers were arrested by the police near Vision School on charges of murder on Friday. Police said Srinu and Chaitanya were having money disputes, which was the main reason behind the murder.