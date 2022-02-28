STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

800 students participate in Science Week Festival at Vijayawada

With the theme 'Transforming India', the sixth day of the festival began with a lecture by Arthik Samatha Mandal activist Dr G Niyantha.

Published: 28th February 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Power, electricity

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 800 school and college students participated in the sixth day of the Science Week Festival 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' at the School of Planning and Architecture-Vijayawada (SPAV) on Sunday. The students took part in lectures, demonstrations and hands-on activities on science.

With the theme 'Transforming India', the sixth day of the festival began with a lecture by Arthik Samatha Mandal activist Dr G Niyantha on the topic 'Integrated approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future'.

He spoke about the advancement in the technological evolution of India from the traditional technologies to sustainable developments and discussed the technologies involved in various fields like agriculture, transportation and medicine. 

The second lecture of the session was on 'Make your local environment for future ready'. It was delivered by HoD Planning, SPAV and Science Week Festival organizing secretary prof Abdul Razak Mohamed. He spoke about the importance of knowing the value of nature through science involved in everyday activities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada School of Planning and Architecture SPA Vijayawada Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate Science Week Festival
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp