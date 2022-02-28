800 students participate in Science Week Festival at Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 800 school and college students participated in the sixth day of the Science Week Festival 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' at the School of Planning and Architecture-Vijayawada (SPAV) on Sunday. The students took part in lectures, demonstrations and hands-on activities on science.

With the theme 'Transforming India', the sixth day of the festival began with a lecture by Arthik Samatha Mandal activist Dr G Niyantha on the topic 'Integrated approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future'.

He spoke about the advancement in the technological evolution of India from the traditional technologies to sustainable developments and discussed the technologies involved in various fields like agriculture, transportation and medicine.

The second lecture of the session was on 'Make your local environment for future ready'. It was delivered by HoD Planning, SPAV and Science Week Festival organizing secretary prof Abdul Razak Mohamed. He spoke about the importance of knowing the value of nature through science involved in everyday activities.