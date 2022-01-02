It’s a chock-a-bloc in Vijayawada as denizens welcome New Year 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city wore a festive look on the first day of the new year on Saturday, as scores of devotees thronged temples across the city to offer special prayers.

Adorned with special decoration, temples of Shirdi Sai Baba across the city witnessed huge crowds from the wee hours on Saturday.

Devotees also visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and offered prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga.

According to the temple authorities, more than 20,000 devotees visited the temple till 8 pm in the evening. Anticipating the rush, temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for hassle-free darshan of the devotees.

On the other hand, restaurants too were choc-a-bloc with people.

Many restaurants offered special party packages and attracted the public. Special stalls sold flower bouquets on all major roads such as Bandar Road, Eluru Road and Besant road and made brisk business.

Vijayawada city police registered 45 drunken drive cases and conducted special inspections at 17 places in the city.

“No untoward incidents were reported in the city on the eve of New year on Friday night. Police teams patrolled from 9 pm and took necessary measures to avoid new year celebrations at public places in the city,” city police commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata said.