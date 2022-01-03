STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra's Durga temple EO holds ‘Dial Your EO’, explains facilities at temple to devotees

Published: 03rd January 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) executive officer Darbamulla Brahmarambha conducted the ‘Dial Your EO’ programme and interacted with the public on Sunday. Though it was planned for Saturday, it was conducted on Sunday due to technical issues.

It may be recalled that the temple authorities have decided to dedicate one hour (10:30 to 11:30 am) of the first and third Saturday of every month for the programme to resolve queries, doubts and take suggestions pertaining to the temple administration.

Speaking to the public during the programme, the EO explained about the facilities being provided to the devotees at the temple and clarified doubts that some people had regarding the services being offered at the temple. 

While one devotee raised queries about the ongoing solar plant works at Pathapadu temple, another devotee requested the official to arrange public toilets near the parking lot in Kanaka Durga Nagar. 
Pilgrims can call on 9440764000 to speak to the EO Brahmarambha during the next meeting scheduled on January 22.

