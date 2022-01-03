Mahila police calls on Vijayawada CP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata on Sunday met the ward secretariat mahila police and mahila mitra members in the city police office in a cake cutting event. The commissioner directed all station house officers within the jurisdiction of Vijayawada police commissionarate to conduct the event in collaboration with the mahila police and members of mahila mitra.

On the occasion, the CP conveyed New Year wishes to the the women team and lauded their efforts. Further, he instructed all the participants to visit each house within their jurisdiction and create awareness amongst the women over Disha mobile application.

On the occasion, the mahila police were informed on how to gather complete information about unscrupulous activities under their jurisdiction and report the same to local police station officers.