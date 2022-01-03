Vijayawada: Bhavanipuram Police arrest accused in lorry theft case, seize vehicles

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhavanipuram police on Sunday arrested a diesel offender and recovered two lorries from his possession. According to the police, the prime accused Ch Venkat Reddy, a resident of Bhavanipuram, is a driver by profession and committed the offence to meet his vices.

The accused committed six offences, where he stole six lorries and a school bus and sold out the diesel in them. The accused committed his first theft in Iron Yard under Bhavanipuram police station on December 15 where he took away a lorry from the stand and sold diesel to a dealer in Mustabad.

He later committed the same offence twice in the month of December. When the police intensified vigil in the wake of lorry thefts, the accused changed the location and took away the two lorries and a school bus.

However, he was caught red-handed when the police traced one of the stolen lorries with the help of GPS installed in it.

A special team traced the accused in Mustabad village and the dealer who is purchasing diesel from him, Bhavanipuram police said. “We have registered a case against the accused and recovered all the stolen vehicles from his possession,” they added.