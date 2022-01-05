LoveLife scam: Cybercrime police freeze Rs 25 lakh in 8 accounts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada cybercrime police on Tuesday have freezed Rs 25 lakh in eight bank accounts used by the fraudsters in connection with the LoveLife - Natural and Health scam.

During the investigation, police learnt that while the firm, ‘Love Life-Nature and Health’, was reportedly registered with a fake address in the United States, the accused were operating from Uttar Pradesh.

Based on a complaint filed by 47 victims last week, cybercrime police took up an investigation and traced the IP addresses, bank account details and transactions using the available WhatsApp communication and transaction IDs.

The firm first shared links of medical and life-saving equipment on the Telegram app through fake IDs and lured the customers with high incentives on the purchase of the products.

Investigation officer and cybercrime CI Kagitha Srinivas explained, “Customers invested anywhere Rs 1,000 to Rs 1 lakh initially. After the firm gave 30 per cent returns on their principal investment, members started referring the programme to their family and friends and purchased equipment like oxygen cylinder and others. Once the company representatives reached the target amount, they absconded and cheated customers by not paying returns for the past three months.”

Informing that majority of the victims who lost their money were students, working professionals, government employees and doctors, the officer said, “They believed that the scheme would give high returns. Unfortunately, the firm does not have any executives or representatives here in the city. The accused cleverly cheated the people and looted around Rs 50 lakh (estimate based on the amount mentioned in the complaints) without even setting up an office in the city.”

Cops in contact with officials in the US

Speaking to TNIE, Kagitha Srinivas said the officials collected details of the financial transactions made with the company and found that the accused opened accounts in various banks at six places. “We are communicating with officials in the US for data regarding the registration of the firm.”