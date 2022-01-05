STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Walk for Books evokes huge response among youngsters

The 11-day book fair organised by the Vijayawada Book Festival Society has about 170 stalls compared to over 300 in the previous years.

Published: 05th January 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Book lovers and students participated in the ‘Walk For Books’ walkathon in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022

Book lovers and students participated in the ‘Walk For Books’ walkathon in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022. (Photo | EPS, P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students and book lovers from the city participated in the ‘Walk for Books’ rally on Tuesday taken out from the Press Club to Swaraj Maidan, where the 32nd edition of the Vijayawada Book Festival is underway. 

The walkathon was flagged off by Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand flagged in the presence of AP Telugu-Sanskrit Akademi chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor RP Sisodia and other eminent people from different walks of life. 

Some students who dressed as Bharat Mata, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Subhas Chandra Bose stole the show. The 11-day book fair organised by VBFS has about 170 stalls compared to over 300 in the previous years. 

Vijayanand called on the youth to prioritise reading books and urged them to visit libraries frequently for enhancing their knowledge. Sisodia advised the publishers to take the responsibility of printing Telugu books in other languages to enable people from other regions to enjoy Telugu literature.

