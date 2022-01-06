Unable to clear debts, Vijayawada man ends life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence at BJR Nagar under Penamaluru police station limits on Wednesday. According to Penamaluru circle inspector M Satyanarayana, the deceased, identified as Bandrapalli Dileep, used to work as a rod bending worker in Auto Nagar and got married two years ago. His family members told police that he was reportedly struggling to repay loans. He recently lost his job due to the pandemic.

“When his mother, B Mariyamma, went outside on Wednesday around 11 am, Dileep reportedly hung himself and committed suicide,” the inspector said. Based on the family member’s statement, a case has been registered under suspicious death under section 174 of CrPC and the body was sent to Vijayawada GGH for postmortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Suicide Helpline - OneLife: 78930-78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000)