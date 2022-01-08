Fever survey to be held in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Health Department has issued orders for conducting a fever survey in the state. The department also issued guidelines for continuous and effective Covid surveillance in view of a third Covid wave. Every household will be covered in each round of the survey. After the completion of the survey for all households, the next round will be held. The survey team will comprise ASHA and village/ward volunteers.

The details of the fever survey will be uploaded on the Gram-Ward Sachivalayam application on a real-time basis. If any symptomatic person is found, the concerned ASHA worker will issue a home isolation kit to them.

Further, the medical officers will collect samples from all the symptomatic persons on the same day or the following day. The RT-PCR samples will be sent to the designated lab. The officials have been asked to upload the results in 24 hours. They have also been instructed to review the fever survey on a daily basis and ensure all the symptomatic persons are provided with home isolation kits.

In case any sample tests positive, the health officials have been directed to triage the persons and ensure they are isolating at home or have been admitted at a Covid Care Centre or a Covid hospital depending on co-morbidities, severity and symptoms. At the same time, the patient’s primary contacts also have to be tested for the virus.

Instructions have also been issued for conducting fever clinics in all village and ward secretariats once a week. The clinics will be held for two hours and the information of the same will be given to the people in the village and wards.

People purchasing the medicines for fever, ILI/SARI/ARDS are likely or potential Covid cases and their data will be uploaded to AP Pharma App available with all medical shops in the state. The director-general of Drugs Control Administration has been instructed to monitor the same. Further, pharmacies have been directed to upload the details of those purchasing self-testing Covid kits.

Six students test positive at Dr.PSIMS & RF

Mild tension prevailed at Dr. Pinnamaneni Siddhartha College of Nursing in Chinna Avutupalli village under Gannavaram police station limits after six nursing students reportedly tested positive for Covid on Friday. They recently returned from their native places in Kerala after the Christmas holidays. “College staff immediately sanitised their rooms and classrooms. They have been shifted to the government hospital on the campus and 20 other students, who came in their contact have been asked to isolate themselves,” said Gannavaram CI K Shivaji.