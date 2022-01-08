STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam to get International leather park

Apart from the four districts, steps are on to set up training centres in all the remaining districts, the chairman said.

The leather industry fears it would lose a major chunk of export orders due to the restrictions on industrial activities. 

Leather industry (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leather Industries Development Corporation of AP (LIDCAP) chairman Kakumanu Rajasekhar announced that an International Leather Park will be established in an area of 500 acres in Prakasam district.

Speaking to media persons at the LIDCAP Office in Tadepalli on Friday, he informed that permanent training centres will be set up in Prakasam, Krishna, Chittoor and Vizianagaram districts as the Union Government has already released Rs 20.58 crore for the training centres.

Apart from the four districts, steps are on to set up training centres in all the remaining districts, the chairman said. Stating that a decision was taken to construct LIDCAP Bhavan in an area of one acre at Auto Nagar in Vijayawada with all facilities, the LIDCAP chairman said works will be commenced after getting government approval.

