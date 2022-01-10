Food habits should be in tune with changing times for good health: I&PR commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Information and Public Relations Commissioner T Vijay Kumar Reddy said organic food will enable better development of mental faculties and ensure better health. On Sunday, he visited the Organic Mela that is underway in Vijayawada and interacted with participants and visitors.

Appreciating the organisers for conducting the programme to create awareness about organic food among people, Vijay Kumar said food habits need to change according to changing times for better health. He observed that food these days has low nutritional levels and hence to overcome the problem, the habit of consuming organic food should be inculcated. He stressed the need for conducting more such organic melas. Joint Director (I&PR) T Kasturi and other officials were present.