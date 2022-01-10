STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS family of 4 ended life over pressure from financiers: Investigators

The family’s businesses had reportedly incurred losses and a bank attached their residence at Nizamabad town after they defaulted in repaying loans, investigation has revealed.

Published: 10th January 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Debt trap and alleged harassment by private financiers forced the Telangana family of four to commit suicide here, police said on Sunday, a day after their bodies were found at two different locations. The family’s businesses had reportedly incurred losses and a bank attached their residence at Nizamabad town after they defaulted in repaying loans, investigation has revealed.

While Pappula Srilatha (54) and her younger son Ashish (24) were found dead in a choultry, the bodies of her husband Pappula Suresh (56) and elder son Akhil (28) were fished out of the River Krishna near Prakasam Barrage. A post-mortem examination revealed that all four had slit their wrists and injected themselves with high dose of insulin. It has been believed that Suresh and Akhil jumped into the river after their initial suicide plan had failed.

The family had arrived here on Thursday, and checked into Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Satram near the Kanaka Durga temple. They had offered prayers at the hilltop temple on Friday, police said. The suicide pact came to light after the choultry staff found Srilatha and Ashish dead in their room around 6 am on Saturday. The bodies of the father and the older son were found later. Police said Suresh had a medical store in Nizamabad and Akhil had leased a fuel station.

Ashish was pursuing B.Pharmacy course in Nizamabad town while Srilatha was a homemaker. Recently, both Suresh and Akhil incurred losses in their businesses. The One-Town police said the family was under pressure from private financiers. In his death note, Suresh had mentioned the loans and the circumstances that led to the suicide pact. Additionally, Srilatha had sent a voice message to her brother around 2 am over WhatsApp, informing him of their decision to commit suicide. Suresh had also shot a selfie video in which he complained of the pressure from financiers.

“The family allegedly suffered severe pressure from the financiers and were depressed after their house was attached. Based on their relatives statements, we identified four financiers. They will be summoned for questioning,” West zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao said. The bodies were handed over to their relatives after completing medico-legal formalities on Sunday. “A case has been registered at One-Town Police Station and probe is on to ascertain where they had spent two days before reaching Vijayawada. They had left Nizamabad on January 4 and arrived in Vijayawada on January 6,” West zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao said.

