Jilted lover stabs minor at her residence in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A minor girl was allegedly stabbed by her senior in school after she reportedly rejected his proposal. The incident occurred at her residence at Gunadala on Sunday. The accused was identified as Harish Kumar. Police took him into custody and a case has been registered against him based on the girl’s complaint.

The injured girl was admitted to a government hospital. It has been reported that the girl is out of danger.

According to Machavaram police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when the girl, living with her grandmother at Bharati Nagar, was attacked by her senior.

After she screamed for help, the family members and neighbours rushed to help her. It has been reported that the accused had been stalking her for several days. He proposed to the girl on January 7, but she turned him down. “Miffed at the 17-year-old girl, Harish stabbed her. The girl is stable but not in a condition to give her statement. The police have been interrogating the accused,” Machavaram inspector M Prabhakar said.