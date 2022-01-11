Telangana family suicide pact: Police begin ops to nab people named in the note

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a development in the investigation of the suicide pact of the family from Nizamabad in Telangana, One-Town police have altered the sections under which the case was booked.

After recovering the suicide note, police have booked the case under Section 306 of IPC (Abetment of suicide) instead of Section 174 of CrPC.

West Zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao said, the One-Town police have initiated a manhunt to nab four persons mentioned in the businessman’s suicide letter. He added that a police team from Vijayawada has been sent to Nizamabad for the same.

The Nizamabad-based businessman Pappula Suresh along with his wife and two sons arrived in Vijayawada on January 6 and stayed at Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Satram near Durga temple. On Saturday morning, the family was found dead at two different places in the city.

Speaking to TNIE, Hanumantha Rao said the family alleged that private financiers put pressure on them to repay the loans and seized their property. He added that Suresh mentioned names of four persons - Ganesh, Vineetha, Chandra Shekhar and Gnaneswar - in his suicide note and selfie video that he shot before jumping into the river.

“As soon as their names surfaced in media reports, all the four have absconded. Efforts are on to trace them using their call data records. The case has been altered to abetment of suicide as the financiers’ role was mentioned in the suicide letter,” he added.