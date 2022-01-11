STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Telangana family suicide pact: Police begin ops to nab people named in the note

The Nizamabad-based businessman Pappula Suresh along with his wife and two sons arrived in Vijayawada on January 6. The family was found dead at two different places in Vijayawada.

Published: 11th January 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a development in the investigation of the suicide pact of the family from Nizamabad in Telangana, One-Town police have altered the sections under which the case was booked.

After recovering the suicide note, police have booked the case under Section 306 of IPC (Abetment of suicide) instead of Section 174 of CrPC.

West Zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao said, the One-Town police have initiated a manhunt to nab four persons mentioned in the businessman’s suicide letter. He added that a police team from Vijayawada has been sent to Nizamabad for the same. 

The Nizamabad-based businessman Pappula Suresh along with his wife and two sons arrived in Vijayawada on January 6 and stayed at Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Satram near Durga temple. On Saturday morning, the family was found dead at two different places in the city.

Speaking to TNIE, Hanumantha Rao said the family alleged that private financiers put pressure on them to repay the loans and seized their property. He added that Suresh mentioned names of four persons - Ganesh, Vineetha, Chandra Shekhar and Gnaneswar - in his suicide note and selfie video that he shot before jumping into the river. 

“As soon as their names surfaced in media reports, all the four have absconded. Efforts are on to trace them using their call data records. The case has been altered to abetment of suicide as the financiers’ role was mentioned in the suicide letter,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh police Telangana afmily suicide Nizamabad businessman family death Vijayawada police
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp