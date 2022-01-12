STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Five school students drown in Munneru in Krishna district

According to their parents, who are all daily wage agricultural workers, the children were reportedly missing since Monday evening after which a search was taken up.

Published: 12th January 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, five children drowned in the Munneru Canal near Yeturu village in Chandarlapadu mandal of Krishna district. The National Disaster Response Force teams retrieved their bodies from the canal on Tuesday. 

According to Nandigama DSP G Nageswara Reddy, the five children were identified as Maguluri Sunny (12), Karla Bala Yesu (12), Jatti Ajay (12), Maila Rakesh (11), and Gurajala Charan (14). While Sunny, Yesu and Ajay were in seventh grade, Rakesh was a sixth standard student and Charan was studying ninth grade.

According to their parents, who are all daily wage agricultural workers, the children were reportedly missing since Monday evening after which a search was taken up. Police said the five children left their respective homes, after having lunch around 2 pm, without informing their parents. 

As they did not return home till late in the evening, their parents and relatives began looking for them and found their clothes on the banks of the canal. Nandigama police were alerted and local swimmers immediately took up search operations to trace the missing children.

On Tuesday morning, NDRF teams fished out the bodies from the canal. Based on the parents’ statement, Chandarlapadu police have registered a case of death by drowning under Section 174 of CrPC. The deceased children’s bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. A pall of gloom descended the village after the incident came to light. 

Nandigama MLA Monditoka Jagan Mohana Rao visited Yeturu village and consoled the bereaved families. He also gave Rs 10,000 as financial aid to each of the bereaved family to perform the last rites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drowning Children drowned NDRF
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp