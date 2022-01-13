Bhimavaram boy selected for National fencing tourney

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ram Raju Mantena, 8, from Bhimavaram has been selected for the National Fencing Tournament. Ram is a second standard student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans School in Bhimavaram and is training at KM Fencing Club for the past two years.

Ram finished second and won the silver medal in the under-10 category at a state-level fencing competition held at Srikakulam on January 8. Ram’s family members expressed happiness over Ram’s selection for the National tournament. The competition will be held in Delhi in the last week of February.