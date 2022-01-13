Son attacks father under Nuzvid police station limits over land dispute

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 55-year-old man was allegedly attacked by his son over property disputes at Reddigugem village under Nuzvid rural police station limits on Tuesday night. The injured was identified as Chatla Yesu and admitted to Vijayawada GGH.

According to Nuzvid rural police, the incident happened on Tuesday night around 10 pm when the accused Suresh, 30, entered into a heated argument with his father Yesu in an inebriated condition over a piece of land in the village. The accused reportedly wanted to sell the land for his vices. After hearing Yesu shouting for help, neighbours rushed to his rescue and alerted the police.