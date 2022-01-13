STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Torchbearer of peace: Andhra Pradesh Governor on Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda’s strong personality, vast knowledge made him the torchbearer of peace and humanity Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to Swami Vivekananda on the latter’s 160th birth anniversary at a programme held at Raj Bhavan’s Durbar Hall here on Wednesday.

“Swami Vivekananda played a major role in the upliftment of the society by educating women and the downtrodden and highlighted the importance of unity among all religions.

He inspired millions of youths throughout the world with his teachings and his speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions held in September 1893, made him famous as an ‘orator by divine right’,” he said.

“Swami Vivekananda’s strong personality, vast knowledge in science and Vedanta made him the torchbearer of peace and humanity,” the Governor added.

