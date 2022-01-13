STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada Berm Park to host Sankranti events

Several competitions to mark three-day celebrations beginning January 13, says APTDC

Published: 13th January 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

The APTDC official added that 80 boat drivers will be trained at Berm Park from December 2 to 21.

Hartha Berm Park (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Sankranti festival will be celebrated at Haritha Berm Park (Punnami), Bhavanipuram from Friday, said Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) divisional manager Srinivasa Rao. In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Srinivasa Rao said a rangoli competition will be conducted from 9:30 am on Friday at the Berm Park.

Women irrespective of age group can participate in the competition. They should bring their own colours for the competition. Cash prizes will be given to the first, second and third winners, besides five consolation prizes, he said. The APTDC manager said spot painting will be conducted from 10 am to 2 pm on Friday at Bhavani Island.

Participants from 18 to 40 years of age can participate in the competition. Interested persons can contact 9885289995, he said. On Saturday, classical and folk dance competitions will be conducted from 10 am at the Berm Park. 

Prizes will be given for first, second and third winners, besides providing 10 consolation prizes for the participants. At 2 pm, a cooking competition will be conducted at Berm Park. Interested women irrespective of age can participate in the competition and they should display the traditional food items prepared at their home. Interested participants can contact K Rohit- 9392624564 and P Dinesh- 6302713669.

Apart from that, singing competitions will be conducted at Bhavani Island from 10 am. Children between 5 to 10 years age group, 11-15 years and above 16 years can take part. Participants can sing devotional, movie and folk songs in the competitions. Interested participants can contact E Sahas Raj-9569771749 and A Mohan Krishna- 9010185695.

On Sunday, traditional dress competitions will be held from 2 pm at the Berm Park for both men and women. Participants belonging to the 15 to 22 years age group and above 22 years including married women can participate in the competition. Interested candidates can contact Halisa - 9676109017, he said.

RTA launches special enforcement drive

The transport department has launched a special enforcement drive to curtail violations by contract carriage buses during the Sankranti festivities, said transport commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu. In a press release issued on Wednesday, Anjaneyulu said necessary instructions were issued to all DTCs and RTOs to conduct special drives for violations such as the collection of excess fares.

