Sudden downpour in Vijayawada throws life out of gear

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rain disrupted normal life and inundated low-lying areas in the city on Thursday. The rain which began around 8:30 am lashed for nearly two hours in the city, particularly in One-Town, resulting in water logging at various low-lying areas and residential colonies. However, it started to pour once again in the evening and as a result, most office-goers were caught in their offices.

The sudden downpour also inundated several low-lying areas and arterial roads. Residential areas such as Moghalrajpuram, Rotary Nagar, Vidyadharapuram, Ajith Singh Nagar, Chitti Nagar, APIIC Colony and Gunadala were flooded as well.

Similarly, the areas behind the Pandit Nehru Bus Station were waterlogged and many had to wade through ankle-deep water. Several parts of the city were flooded forcing Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to press into action its sanitation staff for clearing out the accumulated water.

Motorists faced a tough time commuting between Chuttugunta and Seetharampuram stretch of the Eluru Road due to waterlogging. The situation between Panja Centre and KBN College on KT Road in Kothapet was similar.

Many important routes such as Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Jammichettu Centre, Shunabbattila Centre, Krishna Lanka, Maruthi Nagar, One-Town, Vidyadharapuram, Kabela Centre and the slopes on either side of the tunnel witnessed standing water.

Meanwhile, VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh directed officials concerned to procur necessary machinery and clear clogged drains to avoid inconvenience for the public residing in low-lying areas.