4 Kanaka Durga temple staff test positive for virus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) authorities are on high alert after four employees, including a priest, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. However, no restrictions were imposed on devotees visiting the temple for the darshan.

Soon after the incident came to the notice of temple executive officer Darbamulla Bramarambha, she instructed all the employees to undergo Covid-19 tests immediately and observe isolation if anyone is experiencing any Covid-related symptoms.

She urged the devotees visiting the Kanaka Durga temple to wear mask and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Reportedly, over 10 temple employees have tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks, while the results of some staff are awaited. The temple has around 800 staff, including officials, temple administration staff, sweepers, security and outsourcing employees.

“We are installing thermal scanners on the temple premises. All the queue lines and other temple premises will be sanitised with sodium hypochlorite solution every three hours. We are taking all necessary measures to avoid the spread of the virus,” the EO told TNIE.