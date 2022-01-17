Fire breaks out in shop, Rs 5 L property damaged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panic prevailed for some time in One-Town early on Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a commercial building selling tarpaulin sheets near Lord Vinayaka Temple.

The district fire officer (DFO) M Sreenivasa Reddy, a short circuit in the shop is said to be the reason behind the fire. Property worth Rs 5 lakh was damaged in the fire.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Nobody was injured in the accident, the official said and added that it being a Sunday, shops housed in the building were closed.

“The fire was detected at around 5 am and two fire tenders were pressed into service. The blaze was brought under control at around 7 am,” the DFO said.