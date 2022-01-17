STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire breaks out in shop, Rs 5 L property damaged

Panic prevailed for some time in One-Town early on Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a commercial building selling tarpaulin sheets near Lord Vinayaka Temple.

Published: 17th January 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:

The district fire officer (DFO) M Sreenivasa Reddy, a short circuit in the shop is said to be the reason behind the fire. Property worth Rs 5 lakh was damaged in the fire. 

Upon receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Nobody was injured in the accident, the official said and added that it being a Sunday, shops housed in the building were closed.
“The fire was detected at around 5 am and two fire tenders were pressed into service. The blaze was brought under control at around 7 am,” the DFO said.

