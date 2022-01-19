STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16-year-old falls off terrace while flying kite, succumbs

On Sunday evening, Phanindra and a few others from the locality were flying a kite on the terrace of a multi-storey building near their house.

Published: 19th January 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 16-year-old boy who was flying a kite fell off a terrace and died on Sunday night.The deceased, identified as Kola Phanindra, was flying a kite on the terrace of a building in Vidyadharapuram and accidentally fell. Bhavanipuram police said, the incident happened on Sunday night but came to light on ly on Tuesday when they received information and inquired the boy’s parents. 

The victim’s father, Kola Venkata Ramana Murthy, is an auto driver. He resides at RTC Workshop Road in Vidyadharapuram under Bhavanipuram police station limits. On Sunday evening, Phanindra and a few others from the locality were flying a kite on the terrace of a multi-storey building near their house. After his kite got struck to the electric pole, he allegedly tried to untangle it when he fell and died on the spot. 
“When he did not return home, his parents started looking for him and found him behind the house lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” police said. 

