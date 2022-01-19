30-year-old woman found dead identified

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police have identified the 30-year-old woman who was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Sikhamani centre on Tuesday.

According to Machavaram police, the deceased woman was identified as Tunuja, a resident of AT Agraharam in Guntur. She reportedly went missing from her home on the evening of January 16 after having an argument with her husband. On Monday, Tanuja was found dead near Sikhamani Centre. Her body was sent to Vijayawada GGH for postmortem.

“Family members said Tanuja left home around 5 pm on Sunday and did not return. She worked in a software company. Currently, she is working from home due to Covid restrictions. She came to Vijayawada by bus and was on her way to her relative’s house on Visalandhra Road. She might have met with an accident,” Machavaram CI Prabhakar said and added a detailed probe is on to ascertain the reasons behind her death.