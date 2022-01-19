STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New GGH chief, 25 staff test positive for Covid

Published: 19th January 2022 07:04 AM

A healthcare worker collects a swab for Covid-19 testing.

A healthcare worker collects a swab for Covid-19 testing. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Patients and their attendants at New Government General Hospital (GGH) in the city were gripped with panic as several doctors and other medical staff have reportedly contracted Covid. Sources said hospital superintendent, Ravi Kiran, had tested positive for the virus and is now recovering. 

As many as 25 junior doctors and other paramedical staff, working at Covid wards, were also reportedly infected with the virus. It has been reported that these doctors and staff are isolation at home. A senior official on condition of anonymity told TNIE that the New GGH in Vijayawada is a crucial place for treating Covid patients who arrive from various parts of the district. 

“During the second wave last year, several doctors and other paramedical staff contracted the virus. Following which, the district administration had set up a 100-bed Covid isolation centre at Venue Convention Centre and arranged separate beds for the doctors and other paramedical staff,” he said. 

When asked whether there is any staff shortage in the hospital, the official maintained that there are about 500 doctors and paramedical staff working at the hospital. At present, the hospital is admitting around 50-100 Covid patients from various parts of the district, he added. 

“Even though the district administration has issued notifications for recruitment of doctors and other paramedical staff, several of them are not preferring to join Covid duties. The issue will be once again be taken to the notice of the district administration and health department officials. A request will be put forth to recruit doctors and other paramedical staff and also to set up a Covid isolation centre in the vicinity of the New GGH to treat the people infected by the virus, he informed.

