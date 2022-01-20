Civic body allots Rs 60 lakh to repair and replace traffic signals in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a relief for commuters, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has allotted `60 lakh for repairing and replacing the dysfunctional traffic signals in various parts of the city.

Over the months, defunct traffic signals have been causing severe traffic congestion in the city. Unrestrained vehicular traffic at the junctions has made crossing the road difficult for pedestrians. The worst scenario of traffic woes in the city can be seen at school, hospital and temple zones on Mahatma Gandhi Road and Eluru Road.

Taking a serious note of the matter, the civic body along with traffic police had jointly conducted a ground-level survey in the city recently and identified dysfunctional traffic signals at 16 junctions in the city.

A senior VMC official said installation and maintenance of traffic signals is the responsibility of the civic body. There are around 60 junctions in and around the city where traffic lights in at least 16 junction need to be replaced with immediate effect, the official added. Tenders in this regard were invited recently and officials have estimated that the works will be completed with an estimate of Rs 60 lakh.

At present, companies that received the tender have begun works at Seethannapeta Gate, Sarada College, Food Junction, Madhura Nagar, Padavalarevu Junction, Old Bus Stand Junction, Bandar Lakkulu near Raghavaiah Park, Apsara Theatre, Challapalli Bungalow, Mahanadu Road, Siddhartha College Junction, Ramesh Hospital Junction and Nirmala Convent Junction, he said.

On the other hand, the traffic police have also written to the VMC officials to install traffic signals under Benz Circle flyovers. As installation of the traffic signals under the recently constructed flyovers could be expensive, the civic body officials are yet to take a call over the matter.