STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Civic body allots Rs 60 lakh to repair and replace traffic signals in Vijayawada

Tenders in this regard were invited recently and officials have estimated that the works will be completed with an estimate of Rs 60 lakh. 

Published: 20th January 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Workers dig up paths to lay power cables to set up traffic signals at Seetarampuram signal in Vijayawada on Wednesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a relief for commuters, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has allotted `60 lakh for repairing and replacing the dysfunctional traffic signals in various parts of the city. 

Over the months, defunct traffic signals have been causing severe traffic congestion in the city. Unrestrained vehicular traffic at the junctions has made crossing the road difficult for pedestrians. The worst scenario of traffic woes in the city can be seen at school, hospital and temple zones on Mahatma Gandhi Road and Eluru Road. 

Taking a serious note of the matter, the civic body along with traffic police had jointly conducted a ground-level survey in the city recently and identified dysfunctional traffic signals at 16 junctions in the city. 

A senior VMC official said installation and maintenance of traffic signals is the responsibility of the civic body. There are around 60 junctions in and around the city where traffic lights in at least 16 junction need to be replaced with immediate effect, the official added. Tenders in this regard were invited recently and officials have estimated that the works will be completed with an estimate of Rs 60 lakh. 

At present, companies that received the tender have begun works at Seethannapeta Gate, Sarada College, Food Junction, Madhura Nagar, Padavalarevu Junction, Old Bus Stand Junction, Bandar Lakkulu near Raghavaiah Park, Apsara Theatre, Challapalli Bungalow, Mahanadu Road, Siddhartha College Junction, Ramesh Hospital Junction and Nirmala Convent Junction, he said. 

On the other hand, the traffic police have also written to the VMC officials to install traffic signals under Benz Circle flyovers. As installation of the traffic signals under the recently constructed flyovers could be expensive, the civic body officials are yet to take a call over the matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp