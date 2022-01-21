STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
College bus collides with speeding lorry

The driver lost control of the bus all of a sudden and collided with a speeding lorry.

21st January 2022

Accident

VIJAYAWADA: A major mishap was averted when a college bus carrying 40 students collided with a speeding lorry near Tummalapalem Cross Road at Ibrahimpatnam Mandal in Krishna district on Thursday. 

Several students, including the bus driver, sustained minor injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital. According to police, the incident happened around 8:30 am when the bus carrying 40 students was heading towards Jupudi from Vijayawada. 

The driver lost control of the bus all of a sudden and collided with a speeding lorry. The health condition of the students as well as the driver is stable. A case was registered and investigation is on.

