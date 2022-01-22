STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Autonagar-Benz Circle stretch widening to start

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has drafted a plan of action for widening roads and drains falling under its jurisdiction. 

Published: 22nd January 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

VMC engineering staff take measurements for construction of an underground drainage, in Vijayawada on Friday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has drafted a plan of action for widening roads and drains falling under its jurisdiction. 

As part of the plan, the civic body has begun the widening of the four-kilometre stretch from Autonagar check-post to Benz Circle, which was proposed almost five years ago. 

Officials said the VMC had initially proposed to widen the road to 120-feet, but restricted it to 100-feet following a demand by property owners for getting the compensation in cash. Currently, the owners, whose land are to be acquired from road widening, would be paid compensation in the form of Transfer for Development Rights (TDR) bonds. 

Of the 168 parties, 151 have been provided TDR bonds, while 17 others have moved the court.  So far, 40 buildings were demolished for facilitating the widening works, and for 54 other properties, the TDR online process has been pending. VMC said the process would be expedited. 

Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said traffic snarls have been common on the Machilipatnam-Pune National Highway 65 stretch passing through the city due to the increase in vehicular traffic near Autonagar check-post, Autonagar Gate, High School Road, Patamata Center, NTR Circle and Benz Circle areas. 

Steps would be taken to construct drains with the support of the National Highways Authority of India  (NHAI) on the 100-feet road. The NHAI would spend around `300 crore for developing the road into four lanes, dividers, junctions, and for compensating VMC.

TDR bonds for compensation to land owners 

The NHAI would spend around Rs 300 crore for developing the road into four lanes, dividers, junctions, and for compensating VMC. Currently, the owners, whose land are to be acquired from road widening, would be paid compensation in the form of Transfer for Development Rights (TDR) bonds

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp