Autonagar-Benz Circle stretch widening to start

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has drafted a plan of action for widening roads and drains falling under its jurisdiction.

As part of the plan, the civic body has begun the widening of the four-kilometre stretch from Autonagar check-post to Benz Circle, which was proposed almost five years ago.

Officials said the VMC had initially proposed to widen the road to 120-feet, but restricted it to 100-feet following a demand by property owners for getting the compensation in cash. Currently, the owners, whose land are to be acquired from road widening, would be paid compensation in the form of Transfer for Development Rights (TDR) bonds.

Of the 168 parties, 151 have been provided TDR bonds, while 17 others have moved the court. So far, 40 buildings were demolished for facilitating the widening works, and for 54 other properties, the TDR online process has been pending. VMC said the process would be expedited.

Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said traffic snarls have been common on the Machilipatnam-Pune National Highway 65 stretch passing through the city due to the increase in vehicular traffic near Autonagar check-post, Autonagar Gate, High School Road, Patamata Center, NTR Circle and Benz Circle areas.

Steps would be taken to construct drains with the support of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the 100-feet road. The NHAI would spend around `300 crore for developing the road into four lanes, dividers, junctions, and for compensating VMC.

TDR bonds for compensation to land owners

