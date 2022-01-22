STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Three Vijayawada labs found charging in excess for RT-PCR test

Health department orders them to repay Rs 80,000 to 471 people 

Published: 22nd January 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

RTPCR

(File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three private laboratories in the city were on Friday ordered to repay excess amount collected from customers for conducting RT-PCR test. 

The government had on Wednesday reduced the charge for RT-PCR test to Rs 350, inclusive of the cost of Covid-19 tests, viral transport medium and personal protective equipment. The Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) also issued a GO (No 28), slashing the rate. 

The three labs were found charging in excess for the tests in surprise checks conducted by seven special teams formed by the Medical and Health Department. Revenue department officials were also part of the teams, which inspected several ICMR-approved NABL labs offering Covid tests. 

The inspecting teams found that Omicron Laboratory was collecting Rs 499 per test, while Sai Balaji Laboratory and Kamineni Hospital charged Rs 149 in excess. 

District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Suhasini ordered the three labs to repay about Rs 80,000 collected extra from 471 people and submit a compliance report. She said the non-compliance of the government order would be considered as a first-time mistake, and any repeat of the same offence would be dealt with by invoking the relevant sections of the Hospital and Clinical Act. 

Apollo Laboratory, licensed under the General Laboratory category, was ordered to remit a fee of Rs 10,000, besides slapping a fine of Rs 20,000 for not getting the necessary permission. 

Doctors Moti Babu, Ravikumar, Sudha Prasooja, Venugopalakrishna, Indumati, Suman and others were involved in the inspection.

Surprise check

The inspecting teams found that Omicron Laboratory was collecting Rs 499 per test, while Sai Balaji Laboratory and Kamineni Hospital charged Rs 149 in excess. Apollo Laboratory was ordered to remit a fee of Rs 10,000, besides slapping a fine of Rs 20,000 for not getting the necessary permission

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RT-PCR test Vijayawada COVID 19
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp