Three Vijayawada labs found charging in excess for RT-PCR test

VIJAYAWADA: Three private laboratories in the city were on Friday ordered to repay excess amount collected from customers for conducting RT-PCR test.

The government had on Wednesday reduced the charge for RT-PCR test to Rs 350, inclusive of the cost of Covid-19 tests, viral transport medium and personal protective equipment. The Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) also issued a GO (No 28), slashing the rate.

The three labs were found charging in excess for the tests in surprise checks conducted by seven special teams formed by the Medical and Health Department. Revenue department officials were also part of the teams, which inspected several ICMR-approved NABL labs offering Covid tests.

The inspecting teams found that Omicron Laboratory was collecting Rs 499 per test, while Sai Balaji Laboratory and Kamineni Hospital charged Rs 149 in excess.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Suhasini ordered the three labs to repay about Rs 80,000 collected extra from 471 people and submit a compliance report. She said the non-compliance of the government order would be considered as a first-time mistake, and any repeat of the same offence would be dealt with by invoking the relevant sections of the Hospital and Clinical Act.

Apollo Laboratory, licensed under the General Laboratory category, was ordered to remit a fee of Rs 10,000, besides slapping a fine of Rs 20,000 for not getting the necessary permission.

Doctors Moti Babu, Ravikumar, Sudha Prasooja, Venugopalakrishna, Indumati, Suman and others were involved in the inspection.

