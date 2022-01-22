STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VRO caught accepting Rs 25,000 bribe

The accused was identified as M Srinivasa Rao and the complainant Kosuri Lakshmi Nancharaiah is a trustee of Devi Nancharamma Ammavari temple. 

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Mallavolu village revenue officer (VRO) red-handed while accepting A bribe of Rs 25,000 from a complainant near the Tahsildar office in Gudur mandal on Friday. The accused was identified as M Srinivasa Rao and the complainant Kosuri Lakshmi Nancharaiah is a trustee of Devi Nancharamma Ammavari temple. 

According to ACB officials, the accused demanded bribe from the complainant Lakshmi Nancharaiah to process his application for Pattadar Passbook application relating to 3.53 acre agricultural land in survey number 78813, 78912 and 79014 of Mallavolu village belongs to the trust of Devi Nancharamma Ammavari temple in Khalekhanpet. Not willing to pay the bribe amount, he lodged a complaint with ACB, who caught him while receiving Rs 25,000 cash. During the phenolphthalein test, both his hands tested positive. 

