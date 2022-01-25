STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Powerlifting champion Sadiya Almas felicitated

Sadiya Almas was awarded the title of the strong girl of India in National powerlifting championship 2020 held in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:21 AM

Sheikh Sadiya Almas felicitated in Vijayawada on Sunday (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Shaik Sadiya Almas, who secured a gold medal in powerlifting during the Asian Powerlifting Championship held in Turkey, recently, was felicitated by the Muslim Development Society at a programme here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadiya Almas credited her parents for winning the medals at the championship.
“So far, I have achieved only a little in my career and I am working hard to achieve a lot with the support of my family and coach. I will bring more laurels to the country and inspire youngsters,” Sadiya said. She also appealed to the government to provide necessary funds for upgrading the gym at Mangalagiri and make it accessible for more youngsters.

The powerlifter secured the first place in Asian Powerlifting Championship held in Rajasthan in 2018. She also secured the first place in Junior State Championship held in Anakapalle in 2018. She secured ninth place in the Senior national Powerlifting Championship held at Sattenapalli in 2018. She was awarded the title of ‘Strong Girl of Andhra Pradesh’ in 64 SGF State Championship held in Nandigama in 2018.

Sadiya Almas won fifth place in Junior National Championship in Kerala in 2019 and got third place in Federation Cup Championship held in Indore, MP in 2019. Sadiya was awarded the title of ‘Strong girl of South India’ in the South India Powerlifting Championship held in 2019-20 in Hyderabad. She was awarded the title of the strong girl of India in the National powerlifting championship 2020 held in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

