Remarks against Minister Nani, DGP land Venkanna in custody

YSRC leaders complained against Venkanna that his comments are deliberate, provocative and may create law and order problems in the city.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna

TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada One-town police on Monday evening detained - and later released - senior TDP leader and former MLC Buddha Venkanna in connection with a case registered against him for making alleged derogatory remarks against Civil supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and DGP Gautam Sawang. Tension prevailed at Buddha Venkanna’s residence in Kanaka Durga Nagar when a police team reached there. Heated arguments ensued between both TDP leaders and police officials. 

Based on YSRC leaders’ complaint against Venkanna that his comments are deliberate, provocative and may create law and order problems in the city, One-town police registered a case under sections 153A, 506, 505(2) R/W 34 of the IPC.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Buddha Venkanna came down heavily on ruling YSRC party leaders and warned Nani to mind his language while talking about Naidu. He also reminded that it was Naidu who gave political life to Nani by offering him a seat from Gudivada. He also threatened that the TDP will send Nani’s body home if he tries to enter Naidu’s house. 

“Kodali Nani will be beaten to death if he comes to Naidu’s house. Nani told the media that he will come along with cameras and expose illegal activities in Naidu’s residence. If he continues disrespecting our leader using abusive language, we will not hesitate to attack  him,” Venkanna said. 

He also criticised the DGP for not taking action against ruling YSRC leaders though the TDP wrote several letters to him complaining about the ruling party’s atrocities against TDP leaders and workers.  “We never saw a DGP like Gautam Sawang who is acting to the tunes of the CM like a puppet. Better he resign as the State police head and join the YSRC,” Venkanna said.  Condemning the arrest of Venkanna, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh demanded an explanation from the police why they did not arrest Kodali Nani for making “abusive remarks” against Naidu.

In an official statement from the TDP, Lokesh said there were no police when the ‘Gaddam Gang’ organised a casino and the police did not prevent the ruling party leaders when they attacked Naidu’s residence.

Buddha Venkanna Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao Nani DGP Gautam Sawang TDP YSRC Kodali Nani
