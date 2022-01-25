STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sangeetha Sanmandali pays musical tribute to saint Thyagaraja Swamy 

In view of the pandemic, the event was held for only 30 minutes.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Vocalists perform during Sri Thyagaraja Aradhana Utsavalu on Sunday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A musical tribute was paid to composer and saint Sri Thyagaraja Swamy by Sangeetha Sanmandali at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here on Sunday.For two and half decades, the Sangeetha Sanmandali has been organising Sri Thyagaraja Aradhana Utsavalu in the city on a grand scale, where music lovers and vocalists participate in good numbers and pay tribute to the saint by performing for at least four to five hours. 

However, in view of the pandemic, the event was held for only 30 minutes. Jagadananda Karaka (Nata Raga),  Dudukugala Nanne Dora Kodaka Brochura (Gowla Raga), Sadinchene Oo Manasa (Aarabi Ragam), Kanakan Ruchira (Varali Ragam) and Endaro Mahanubhavulu (Sri Ragam) were performed. Vocal was recited by Malladi Suribabu, Modumudi Sudhakar, Malladi Sri Rama Prasad, KV Brahmanandam, Popuri Gowrinath, CVP Sastry, VV Viswanath Bhamidipati Lalitha, M Anjana, K.Lakshminarasamma and Karthika Triveni. While veena was played by K S Govindarajan and violin was played by Ganduri Srinivasa Murthy, A Kamakshi and Malladi Sindhu Rajeswari. 

