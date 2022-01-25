Tatkal scheme for Intermediate Public Exam students from January 27

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has asked the first and second-year private candidates, who are seeking attendance exemption (for arts group only) to pay the examination fee under the Tatkal scheme for Intermediate Public Examinations-March 2022. The tatkal scheme will commence from January 27 to February 2.

In a press release issued here on Monday, BIE secretary MV Seshagiri Babu said that candidates seeking attendance exemption have to pay Rs 1,300 in addition to the attendance exemption fee and examination fee to the principal of the college and submit attendance exemption form and examination application forms to the principal of the government junior colleges along with original SSC, TC, intermediate memo of marks (for group change candidates) and a set of attested photocopies of certificates.

The last date for submission of attendance exemption and examination application forms is February 2. Those appearing for mathematics as an additional subject have to submit the attested copies of Intermediate Pass Certificates.