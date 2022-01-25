STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Tatkal scheme for Intermediate Public Exam students from January 27

The tatkal scheme will commence from January 27 to February 2.
 

Published: 25th January 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

education , Students

Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has asked the first and second-year private candidates, who are seeking attendance exemption (for arts group only) to pay the examination fee under the Tatkal scheme for Intermediate Public Examinations-March 2022. The tatkal scheme will commence from January 27 to February 2.

In a press release issued here on Monday, BIE secretary MV Seshagiri Babu said that candidates seeking attendance exemption have to pay Rs 1,300 in addition to the attendance exemption fee and examination fee to the principal of the college and submit attendance exemption form and examination application forms to the principal of the government junior colleges along with original SSC, TC, intermediate memo of marks (for group change candidates) and a set of attested photocopies of certificates.

The last date for submission of attendance exemption and examination application forms is February 2. Those appearing for mathematics as an additional subject have to submit the attested copies of Intermediate Pass Certificates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Board of Intermediate Education BIE MV Seshagiri Babu Intermediate Public Examinations Tatkal Scheme
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp