Ranjit Basha appointed as new Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government late on Monday night issued an order transferring several IAS and CCS officers. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has been transferred and posted as Collector of West Godavari district.

Joint Secretary, Office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Ranjit Basha has been transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. K Sunitha, Principal Secretary (Social Welfare) has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary (Minorities Welfare). Gandam Chandrudu, Special Secretary (Minorities Welfare) has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary (Social Welfare).

West Godavari district Collector Kartikeya Mishra has been transferred and posted as Special Commissioner of Labour Department. Special Commissioner of Labour G Rekha Rani has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation, relieving G Ananta Ramu from the full additional charge.

NV Ramana Reddy, Special Officer (Tourism) & EO Special Commissioner, AP Bhavan has been transferred and posted as CEO, AP MSME Development Corporation. AP MSME Development Corporation CEO R Pawan Murthy has been transferred and posted as Secretary, AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

AP Bhavan Additional Commissioner Himanshu Kaushik has been placed in full additional charge of the post of Special Officer (Tourism) & EO Special Commissioner, AP Bhavan, until further orders.