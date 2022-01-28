Efforts on to streamline traffic in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the repair of seven signal points out of the total 25 and restructuring of the crowded junctions with minor changes, a paradigm shift is expected to take place in Vijayawada.

Soon after Kanthi Rana Tata took charge as Vijayawada City Police Commissioner, he instructed the traffic officials to conduct a detailed survey on traffic density in the city, identify the peak hours and other factors pertaining to vehicle movement in the city to restart the traffic signalling system.

Following the orders, the city traffic department conducted a study on the traffic patterns across the city at all major junctions such as Benz Circle, Ramavarappadu Junction, Mahanadu Junction, Gollapudi Y Junction and Sitara Circle. After observing traffic patterns for a week, the officials made some changes such as barricading, giving free left and deployment of additional staff at those junctions to reduce congestion.

“Around 30 junctions in the city were identified during the survey and they will be renovated with advanced signalling mechanisms at the earliest. In the process, we have brought seven into utilisation so far and the remaining will be repaired soon with the collaboration of city-based Efftronics Systems private limited who acts as knowledge and operational partner to repair the defunct signals and its maintenance,” Kanthi Rana Tata told TNIE.

Explaining the works done so far, Kanthi Rana said Vijayawada city is witnessing huge traffic due to its geographical location as it is surrounded by three national highways.

He also said the traffic regulation has become much easier after construction of three flyovers. “Kanaka Durga flyover and two flyovers at Benz circle are helping in better traffic management,” said the Commissioner.

He also said minor changes made at the Ramavarappadu Junction by closing the entry of vehicles from Eluru road to Bandar road by diverting the vehicles through Hanuman temple yielded good results. Similarly, deployment of additional traffic personnel at Benz circle and Mahanadu signal point resulted in less number of accidents due to unorganised movement of vehicles during the night hours.

Likewise, minor modifications were made at Sitara circle and Gollapudi Y junction. “We are trying to bring significant changes in the city by modifying another 25 problematic locations, which witness huge rush during morning and evening hours. By February end, works for the Benz Circle junction will be finished and we are also purchasing traffic-related equipment worth `10 lakh,” Kanthi Rana Tata explained.

He also said blinking lights were installed on the national highway at Mulapadu to alert drivers about accident prone zones in advance thus reducing the chances of road accidents.

“The same exercise will be carried out at another 25 places under Vijayawada city police commissionerate limits,” the police Commissioner said.