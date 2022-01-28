Outreach camps to be held for railway aspirants

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR) wil organise outreach camps for addressing the grievances of candidates, who appeared for RRB exam of Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) 01/2019 and CEN RRC 01/2019 (LEVEL-1) RRCCE.

The Ministry of Railways has constituted a high-power committee to look in to the concerns, grievances and doubts raised by the candidates with regard to results of first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of CEN 01/2019 of non-technical popular categories issued by the Railway Recruitment Board on January 14 and 15.

Accordingly, in order to receive the grievances, concerns and suggestions from the candidates, the division will organise outreach camps from January 28 to February 16 on every Thursday and Friday for taking feedback from the candidates and forwarding the same to the High-Powered Committee constituted at Railway Board at the DRM Office in Vijayawada between 10:30 am and 5:30 pm.

The candidates, who appeared for the above exam and would like to submit their representation or views personally, were advised to attend the above-mentioned camps as per the above schedule. Candidates may also submit their representations through e-mail at: asrrb@scr.railnet.gov.in duly mentioning the details such as place of outreach camp, date, CEN No, name of the candidate, roll no, registration no, RRB applied, score of CBT 1, Concerns raised, supporting documents if any, mobile number, e-mail ID.