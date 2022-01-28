STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Outreach camps to be held for railway aspirants

The Ministry of Railways has constituted a high-power committee to look in to the concerns, grievances and doubts raised by the candidates.

Published: 28th January 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Aspirants appearing for an exam in Triplicane, Chennai

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR) wil organise outreach camps for addressing the grievances of candidates, who appeared for RRB exam of Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) 01/2019 and CEN RRC 01/2019 (LEVEL-1) RRCCE.

The Ministry of Railways has constituted a high-power committee to look in to the concerns, grievances and doubts raised by the candidates with regard to results of first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of CEN 01/2019 of non-technical popular categories issued by the Railway Recruitment Board on January 14 and 15.

Accordingly, in order to receive the grievances, concerns and suggestions from the candidates, the division will organise outreach camps from January 28 to February 16 on every Thursday and Friday for taking feedback from the candidates and forwarding the same to the High-Powered Committee constituted at Railway Board at the DRM Office in Vijayawada between 10:30 am and 5:30 pm.

The candidates, who appeared for the above exam and would like to submit their representation or views personally, were advised to attend the above-mentioned camps as per the above schedule. Candidates may also submit their representations through e-mail at: asrrb@scr.railnet.gov.in duly mentioning the details such as place of outreach camp, date, CEN No, name of the candidate, roll no, registration no, RRB applied, score of CBT 1, Concerns raised, supporting documents if any, mobile number, e-mail ID.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway SCR Vijayawada Division
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp