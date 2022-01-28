Panchayat Raj Minister lays stone for development projects in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the State government has taken up several development works in the city at a cost of Rs 73 crore.

The Minister along with Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, MLA Malladi Vishnu and others laid foundation stone for various development projects in the Central Assembly segment here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramachandra Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been focusing on improving infrastructure in the city and sanctioned funds for the development of Vijayawada. Most of the promises made have been fulfilled and the rest will be completed soon, he said.

Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRC government has sanctioned Rs 150 crore for the construction of flood protection retaining wall to prevent the flooding in low-lying areas.

The Minister alleged that the previous government had ignored the development of Vijayawada and focused on Amaravati. Vishnu said that around Rs 200 crore development works are in progress. Two committee halls, two power stations, CC roads and Rajaka Kalyana Mandapam are being constructed as part of the projects, he said.