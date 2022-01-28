STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada division MEMU car shed bags 5S certificate

The car shed has been continually striving to improve upon the existing workplace practises since its inception.

Published: 28th January 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) car shed Rajahmundry of Vijayawada division, has been awarded 5S Workplace Management Systems Certification with a validity period of three years on Thursday.

This certification will further raise the maintenance standards of the coaches maintenance at the MEMU car shed, Rajahmundry enabling a safe, reliable, smooth, punctual and comfortable train journey to all its passengers.

The MEMU car shed, Rajahmundry has been looking after the maintenance of over 190 MEMU coaches, providing services all over South Central Railway from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati and Sirupurkaznagar to Vijayawada. The car shed has been continually striving to improve upon the existing workplace practises since its inception. For ensuring safe, punctual and reliable train services, optimum upkeep of MEMU coaches, Vijayawada division of SCR had proposed for implementing 5S Workplace management system.

On similar lines, the work was awarded in the month of December 2021 to a consultancy firm, which had conducted an initial audit and a plan for improvement of workplace management practice was chalked out.
Further, seminars and training sessions were conducted. The quantum of work was assigned to various zonal in-charges and necessary workplace improvement actions were taken effectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada division MEMU car shed 5S Workplace Management Systems Certification Mainline Electric Multiple Unit
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp