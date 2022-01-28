Vijayawada division MEMU car shed bags 5S certificate

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) car shed Rajahmundry of Vijayawada division, has been awarded 5S Workplace Management Systems Certification with a validity period of three years on Thursday.

This certification will further raise the maintenance standards of the coaches maintenance at the MEMU car shed, Rajahmundry enabling a safe, reliable, smooth, punctual and comfortable train journey to all its passengers.

The MEMU car shed, Rajahmundry has been looking after the maintenance of over 190 MEMU coaches, providing services all over South Central Railway from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati and Sirupurkaznagar to Vijayawada. The car shed has been continually striving to improve upon the existing workplace practises since its inception. For ensuring safe, punctual and reliable train services, optimum upkeep of MEMU coaches, Vijayawada division of SCR had proposed for implementing 5S Workplace management system.

On similar lines, the work was awarded in the month of December 2021 to a consultancy firm, which had conducted an initial audit and a plan for improvement of workplace management practice was chalked out.

Further, seminars and training sessions were conducted. The quantum of work was assigned to various zonal in-charges and necessary workplace improvement actions were taken effectively.