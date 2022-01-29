New VMC chief takes stock of hygiene, sanitation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner P Ranjith Basha on Friday conducted his maiden inspection in various parts of the city. He took stock of the garbage segregation and development of greenery. Initially, the civic body chief inspected division number 4 and verified the door-to-door segregation and shifting of garbage.

He further proceeded to the Excel plant in the AS Nagar area and inspected the process of moving the waste to the dumping yard. After that, chief medical officer Geetabhai was directed to prepare a staff pinpoint programme for sanitation management.

Later, he supervised the greenery development works at Buddha Chakra Park at Kanaka Durga Varadhi Junction and planted a palm tree. VMC chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao and other officials were also present.